SPY & GHOSTBUSTERS Director Paul Feig Set To Direct THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL For Netflix

Netflix has announced that 4x Primetime Emmy-nominated director Paul Feig (Spy; Bridesmaids; Ghostbusters) has been tapped to direct The School for Good and Evil, their upcoming live-action adaptation of Soman Chainani's young adult fantasy novel of the same name.

2x Academy Award-nominee David Magee (Life of Pi; Finding Neverland) and Laura Solon (Let It Snow; Office Christmas Party) are writing the script. No word yet on when production may begin.

The story follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha at the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. Sophie hopes to become a princess at the School for Good while Agatha seems to be a natural fit as a villain at the School for Evil, but as fate would have it, they find their fortunes reversed, which puts their friendship through the ultimate test.

The School for Good and Evil is the first novel in a seven-book series, which has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide. After its debut in 2013, the series has released The School for Good and Evil: A World Without Princes in 2014, The School for Good and Evil: The Last Ever After in 2015, The School for Good and Evil: The Ever Never Handbook in 2016, The School for Good and Evil: Quests for Glory in 2017, and The School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time in 2019.

The final installment in the book series, The School for Good and Evil: One True King, will hit stores on June 2, 2020.