STRANGER THINGS Actor David Harbour Says He 'Can't Compare' His BLACK WIDOW Character To Hopper

When the town's threatened by enemies - both old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. One summer can change everything.

David Harbour isn't new to the acting business - in fact, he's been at it for the past two decades. However, many people were first introduced to his acting talents when he was cast as Hopper, the police chief of Hawkins, Indiana in Netflix's hit series. Alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarrazzo, and more, the levity Harbour brought to the role got him an instant following amongst fans - one that was quite upset with the apparent departure of the police chief in Season 3 of the Netflix series. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times shortly into the New Year, Harbour talked a little bit about the road that got him here and the show in question. He also discussed the upcoming role of Red Guardian that he will be seen tackling in Marvel's feature this spring. It seems like some of the reason Harbour loves as much as he does is his bond with the rest of the cast, as you can see in his comments he talks more about the kids than he does his own character. He goes on, however, to discuss the heatbreaking tale of Hopper and the poetry surrounding the circumstances of his supposed death in Season 3 - if he did in fact perish. The actor also mentions that he can't help himself but to go online and look at theories by fans - and these days it seems like many people in entertainment are doing so. He takes the time to talk about that theory regarding "The American" after the credits in Season 3 of