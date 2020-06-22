STRANGER THINGS Creator Matt Duffer Says He Knows How The Show Will End

It's been quite some time anything Stranger Things related has popped up in the news. However, creator and director Matt Duffer has stated he has an idea of how the show will end overall...

We all know how Stranger Things took the world by storm. Now its fans are gearing up for season four, even though there's still no official release date yet. Even if the Duffer Bros had an ideal date in mind, with the pandemic causing everything to shut down, there's a good chance it'll get delayed. Regardless, fans may wonder how exactly will a show like this end?

Matt Duffer told Deadline this...

"We like to look at each season as kind of its own complete story. We do have a pretty large mythology," Duffer said. "I think when we were developing Season 1, and to Netflix's credit, they sort of pressured us to make sure we had this mythology really hammered out. We had like a 25-page sort of Stranger Things mythology that only maybe a small handful of people have seen. So season by season, we're kind of turning the page and revealing a little bit more and more."

He continued, "So we do have a general sense of where we're going. We've known the ending of the show for quite a while."

A show like this deserves one heck of a final bow, so it will be interesting to see what direction they take. Also, talking about season four specifically, Matt Duffer said they will have a few surprise guest stars coming in. With Netflix giving them all the budget money in the world, you have to wonder who they possibly could've gotten this time.

So how would you like to see Stranger Things end? Are you excited for season four? Leave your thoughts down below.