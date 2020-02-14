STRANGER THINGS Season 4 Teaser Brings Back A Familiar Face In Unexpected Surroundings

Netflix is sharing the love this Valentine's Day, as the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season four has arrived and it brings back the very person you've probably been hoping to see return...

Hopper lives!As you can see below, the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4 has been released, and it confirms that David Harbour's fan-favourite cop is alive and well...but trapped in Russia!

"We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!" the Duffer Brothers said in a joint statement. "Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other."

They went on to also tease what's been happening back in Hawkins. "Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American."

There's currently no premiere date for Stranger Things, but it should be with us in 2020.



Check out the teaser below: