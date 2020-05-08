TALES OF ARCADIA: WIZARDS Exclusive Interview With Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim

Animation fans can tune into the final chapter of Guillermo Del Toro's Tales of Arcadia trilogy this weekend with Wizards. We spoke exclusively with executive producer Marc Guggenheim for the details!

Netflix and Dreamworks are gearing up to deliver the third and final entry in the Tales of Arcadia franchise this Friday with Wizards. The newest entry in Guillermo del Toro's (Blade II, Hellboy) heroic fantasy franchise heads back in time to explore medieval Camelot.

Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) serves as Executive Producer on the series, though he is best known for his work on the CW's Arrowverse. To help promote his newest release, Marc spoke exclusively with us about Wizards and what we can expect from the latest chapter in the Tales of Arcadia franchise.

We chat about his contributions to the series and what sets Wizards apart from previous entries, as well as some of the challenges that the team had to overcome when putting the show together.

Literary Joe: What do you think sets Wizards apart or makes it different than previous entries in the Tales of Arcadia series?

Marc Guggenheim: Good question! I think Trollhunters sort of established our world and our characters. I guess the answer to your question is probably best given in terms of how a trilogy is typically structured. With Trollhunters being the first chapter, it establishes everything.

With 3Below, I kind of like middle chapters that go in a completely different direction than the first chapter. So that you really feel like the story and the world is going to a completely different area, a different corner of the universe. In the case of 3Below, I think that's kind of literal. (Laughs) Maybe a pun.

But then with the third chapter, you want to have an element of it that is a bit of a return to chapter one. At least something that feels like a bookend to chapter one. At the same time, you want it to be a satisfying ending to all three series. You want it to give you some new characters and some new concepts so that you're not just feeling like you're recapitulating chapters one or two.

It's a tricky balance, and I think what Wizards sort of does, is it really squares that circle by taking us backward to go forwards. We end up returning to the distant past to a period even before Trollhunters. To show you events and characters that in some cases we've only heard about in Trollhunters, but we've never seen, and we've never dramatized. So I think that's what gives Wizards it's unique perspective is that time jump.

Literary Joe: That's a great answer. Now, was Wizards always planned to be the final chapter in the franchise?

Marc Guggenheim: Yeah, basically when Guillermo and the casting crew got together to discuss expanding Trollhunters, it was always pitched by Guillermo that the second series would be 3Below and the third series would be Wizards.

Literary Joe: Now, is there any talk of closing out or following up the franchise with a film?

Marc Guggenheim: I cannot say.

Literary Joe: Do you handle more of the day to day stuff, or what exactly are your contributions to the series?

Marc Guggenheim: I basically refer to myself as the executive producer. I come in to help chart out the big picture arcs of the season. To get involved with editing or reviewing animatics. When needed, I'll do a pass on a script or a given scene. Basically, my job is to sort of help keep our eye on the North Star of what the season needs to be and come in for whatever's needed.

Sometimes there's a tricky problem in the writer's room, and I'll come in and give my two cents. Sometimes it's a tricky problem in a script, and I'll either give suggestions or because I think through my fingertips, I'll write. I co-wrote the first two episodes.

And, similarly, in the editing room, if there's a problem with an episode, sometimes the problems will be budgetary for example. Episode four, I think, the animatics were finished, and we were left with an episode that we couldn't afford to produce. So it's like, how do you address our budgetary concerns without gutting an entire episode? And I'll be a part of the team that's trying to solve that problem. (Laughs)

Join our favorite supernatural heroes on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot. The magic continues the final chapter of the Tales of Arcadia saga, Wizards.



Tales of Arcadia: Wizards hits Netflix on August 7th.