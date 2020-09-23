THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR Full Trailer Teases Another Terrifying Ghost Story From Mike Flanagan

Netflix has now released a full trailer for October's The Haunting of Bly Manor , and it looks like we're in for a chilling follow-up to Mike Flanagan’s terrifying Haunting of Hill House . Check it out...

The Haunting of Bly Manor is set to premiere on Netflix early next month, and the streaming service has now released a full trailer for Mike Flanagan's follow-up to the terrifying Haunting of Hill House.

The acclaimed first season of the horror anthology series loosely adapted Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name, while this 9-episode second season is said to be based on the works of Henry James, which includes horror classic The Turn of the Screw. Quite a few Hill House cast members are set to return, but they'll be playing completely new characters.

Victoria Pedretti is set to portray a governess named Dani “who takes care of two very unusual children,” while Oliver Jackson-Cohen's Peter is described as “a charming fellow” who lives at Bly Manor and “makes life very difficult for everyone there.” Amelia Eve, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Katie Parker, Alex Essoe and Matthew Holness will also star.

The atmospheric trailer doesn't tell us much about the plot (you'll find a synopsis below), but it does provide some chilling visuals while introducing most of the main players.

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly-anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

