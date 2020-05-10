THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR Review; "A Lack Of Serious Scares And An All-Too Familiar Ghost Story"

The Haunting of Hill House received rave reviews, but with so many expectations surrounding follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor , does it manage to live up to the hype? Find out spoiler-free verdict here...

Released on Netflix in 2018, The Haunting of Hill House proved to be one of the more memorable horror TV shows in recent memory. With the story playing out in both the past and present, it ultimately climaxed with a chilling finale that made great use of its characters and delivered some big scares, so no one was exactly shocked when another batch of episodes was ordered by the streaming service. With that second season following in the footsteps of American Horror Story by delivering an unconnected tale with a number of familiar cast members, it's not hard to see why there's been so much intrigue surrounding The Haunting of Bly Manor. Like its predecessor, the series definitely delivers some surprises and cleverly reinvents some "haunted house" tropes, but it's perhaps a little too light on the aforementioned scares to make it essential viewing for horror fans come October 9th.

In terms of storytelling, Mike Flanagan's series mostly delivers. Toying with the idea of what it means to be a ghost and how they often become the hideous spectres we're so used to seeing on screen makes for gripping viewing, and the episodes which really delve into that - and the past of the show's leads - make for compelling viewing it's hard to look away from. Mileage may vary for some viewers, however, especially as The Haunting of Bly Manor starts off slow and initially leans too heavily on creepy kids seemingly talking to spirits no one else can see. Once it gets going, though, you'll find yourself hooked and anxious to know where things go next. Overall, it makes for a satisfying viewing experience, even if it won't leave you cowering behind your couch.

While there's a constant sense of dread and definitely a fair few nail-biting moments, the series doesn't really deliver a huge scare until its penultimate episode, so hardcore horror fans could find themselves mostly underwhelmed by what's on offer here.

The characters more than make up for that, however, and the cast is terrific. Victoria Pedretti is the standout as the American nanny who finds herself tasked with caring for two damaged English children (an excellent Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), while Rahul Kohli and T'Nia Miller are also excellent. Oliver Jackson-Cohen appears to have perfected playing slimy, unlikeable men, but he adds some depth to his character and makes him more than what he initially appears.

The Lady in The Lake makes for a decent antagonist, but it's not until a black and white episode that some unexpected depth is added to the threat the inhabitants of Bly Manor face. Throw in some solid visuals and the characters whose stories and lives it's easy to get lost in, and The Haunting of Bly Manor is definitely a solid follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, but not one that comes close to topping it. Neither an overly terrifying experience nor one that will stick with you long after watching, it too often feels directionless, and even a nine-episode season (an episode shorter than the first) feels like it may have been overlong. As exciting as some of the ideas here may be, they're familiar enough that nothing feels overly original, and for some, events are likely to become too difficult and convoluted to follow, while the ending will definitely be a love/hate experience.

A lack of serious scares and an all-too familiar ghost story mean The Haunting of Bly Manor fails to live up to its predecessor, but there are some clever concepts and the cast and characters are "perfectly splendid."

