THE INCREDIBLE HULK Director Louis Leterrier To Helm Will Smith And Joel Edgerton In BRIGHT 2 For Netflix

Suicide Squad director helmed the first Bright movie for Netflix, but the streaming service is enlisting another filmmaker with superhero movie credentials for the planned sequel. Check it out...

We've been hearing rumblings about plans for a Bright sequel for a while now, but it won't be original director David Ayer taking charge of the action for that. Instead, Deadline is reporting that Netflix is currently in talks with The Incredible Hulk helmer Louis Leterrier to take charge of the next chapter in this sci-fi franchise.

It doesn't sound like Ayer wasn't wanted back, though; instead, he's busy rewriting Dirty Dozen for Warner Bros., a film he also intends to direct (the Suicide Squad director has other projects in the works at Netflix too).

Both Will Smith and Joel Edgerton will be reprising their roles as the mismatched crimefighters, and Bright 2 has a script by Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos which received a rewrite from T.S. Nowlin. The sequel, meanwhile, is set to be produced by Ayer, Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.

The trade adds that the movie, "picks up the travails of the odd partnership, but sets it on an international stage." While the first instalment received mixed reviews, it was a big hit for Netflix when it debuted, with over 60 million views during its first week on the streaming service.

Production is anticipated to begin as soon as it's safe to do so, so Bright 2 is clearly a priority for Netflix.

Are you psyched to see more from this franchise?