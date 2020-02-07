THE OLD GUARD: Charlize Theron & Her Team Of Immortals Wage War In Action-Packed Final Trailer

The Old Guard is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10, and this exciting final trailer should give fans a better idea of what to expect. See Charlize Theron's immortal warrior in action after the jump...

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's (Beyond the Lights, The Secret Life of Bees) adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's Image Comics series The Old Guard is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10th, and an action-packed final trailer is now online.

The footage kicks off with Charlize Theron's Andy transporting a recently "killed" and very dazed (but still handy with a knife) new recruit (KiKi Layne) across the desert so she can join her group of immortal warriors . The mercenary team has been operating in secret for a long time, but when word of their existence gets out, they find themselves being hunted down by a CIA operative and historian (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who has figured out their identities.

There's a lot of action-packed footage on display here, and while the movie does still look a little on the generic side, the cast alone makes this a must-watch.

Check out the new trailer for yourselves below along with an updated synopsis, and let us know what you think. The review embargo lifts tomorrow evening, so be sure to check back for our take.

Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard was produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah; and Marc Evans. Rucka penned the script himself.

Do you guys plan on checking this out when it hits Netflix later this month?