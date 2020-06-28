THE OLD GUARD: Charlize Theron Leads A Team Of Immortals In New Stills From Her Upcoming Netflix Movie

Ahead of its July 10th launch, Netflix has released twenty new hi-res promotional stills from The Old Guard, the streamer's upcoming film adaptation of the comic book of the same name, which stars Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road; F9) in the lead role as the immortal Andy, a.k.a. Andromache of Scythia.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball; Marvel's Cloak & Dagger) directed the feature from a screenplay from Greg Rucka (Stumptown; Whiteout), who also penned the original comic series.

In addition to Theron, the cast also features KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk; Captive State), Matthias Schoenaerts (Red Sparrow; The Danish Girl), Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin; Murder on the Orient Express), Luca Marinelli (Trust; They Call Me Jeeg), Harry Melling (Harry Potter; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), and Veronica Ngo (Da 5 Bloods; Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi) and Academy Award-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange; 12 Years a Slave).

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.