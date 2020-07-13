THE OLD GUARD Director Gina Prince-Bythewood On The Movie's Ending And Possible Sequel - SPOILERS

In a new interview, The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood touches on the open-ended climax of Netflix's comic book adaptation, and the possibility of a sequel. Major Spoilers follow...

To say that the ending of The Old Guard is left open for a sequel is quite the understatement, with two major plot threads left hanging for further exploration down the line. One of these saw the return of Quynh (Van Veronica Ngo), another immortal warrior from Andy's (Charlize Theron) past.

In an earlier flashback, we see Quynh sentenced to an unimaginably grim fate, as she's locked in an Iron Maiden and plunged into the middle of the ocean. Blaming herself, Andy spends decades attempting to rescue for her friend before eventually giving up the search.

In the final shot of the movie, we see that the now undoubtedly insane Quynh has somehow escaped and found her way to Booker's apartment.

During a new interview, director Gina Prince-Bythewood explains her decision to end the film with Quynh's return.

"It was part of the graphic novel, and I always loved it because I felt there would have been a hole, if it didn’t end the way it did," Gina tells Collider. "There's always a fear because you don't want to annoy an audience. I know how I feel when things are left open, but for me, we told the story. It does have a beginning, middle, and end. And then, there is a hint and a possibility of more, but that’s absolutely up to the audience."

A sequel hasn't been announced, but Prince-Bythewood is confident that it will happen... provided that's something fans want to see. "Greg [Rucka] has always envisioned this as a trilogy," she adds. "I know where the story is going and it's pretty dope."

What did you guys think of The Old Guard? Would you be interested in a sequel? You can check out our review here.