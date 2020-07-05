THE OLD GUARD: First Look At Charlize Theron As Immortal Warrior Andromache In Netflix Adaptation

We found out last year that Gina Prince-Bythewood was set to tackle an adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's The Old Guard , and we have a first look at Charlize Theron and the rest of the cast.

With Sony's planned Silver and Black movie stuck in limbo for the time being (it's not alone there), it was announced last June that director Gina Prince-Bythewood (Cloak and Dagger, The Secret Life of Bees) had lined up another project: a Netflix adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's sci-fi action comic series, The Old Guard.

Now, Vanity Fair has shared our first look at the main characters played by Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), along with their supporting cast.

Theron stars as Andromache of Scythia ("Andy"), a centuries-old warrior who has died hundreds of times, only to resurrect and continue to fight. When we catch up with her in the present day she's leading a tactical vigilante team of other immortals (made up of Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli and Marwan Kenzari) that takes out human traffickers, terrorists, and anyone else who preys on the vulnerable and the innocent.

When new immortal Nile (Layne) joins their ranks, the crew must work even harder to avoid being tracked down by a CIA operative and historian (Ejiofor) who has figured out their identities.

Check out the first-look images below and let us know if you plan on checking out The Old Guard when it premieres on Netflix on July 10th.

The Old Guard was produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah; and Marc Evans. Rucka penned the script himself.