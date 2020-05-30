THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Gets A Cool New Series Of Character Posters Ahead Of July 31 Premiere Date

Ahead of its July 31st premiere date, Netflix has released seven neat new character posters for the upcoming second season of The Umbrella Academy , spotlighting the family of superpowered individuals.

With the arrival of these posters, it seems likely that a full-length teaser trailer and updated synopsis is just around the corner, which means we should get a much better idea of what to expect from the new season when it rolls around at the end of July.

Netflix also recently reunited the cast virtually for the date announcement and in case you missed it, you can watch the fun video in its entirety at the bottom of the page.





























On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father's death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.



The Umbrella Academy is based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The live-action series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers.





The Umbrella Academy returns July 31