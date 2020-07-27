THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: Netflix Shares First Look At Baby Pogo Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

Pogo came to a tragic end towards the finale of the first season of The Umbrella Academy , but a spot of time-travel will allow the fan-favorite character to return for Season 2 - as an adorable baby chimp!

The Umbrella Academy returns for its second season this Friday (you can check out our review HERE), and Netflix has now released a first look at Baby Pogo.

Pogo was killed by Vanya (Ellen Page) towards the end of Season 1 when she lost control upon learning that he knew about her powers being suppressed, but the time-travel plot device allows the fan-favorite character to return. In the '60s timeline, Pogo is a baby chimpanzee being trained to be part of a mission into space.

How does he wind up learning to speak and joining Sir Reginald Hargreeves as his loyal companion? We'll let you discover that for yourselves.

Have a look at the image below along with the recent trailer, and let us know what you think.

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on July 31.