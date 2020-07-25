THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Pays Homage To A Classic Cover On A Stylish New Poster For Season 2

With less than a week to go, Netflix has released a brand new poster for The Umbrella Academy season two, which pays homage to a classic cover from Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá and James Jean's original work.

In less than a week, fans will finally be able to get reacquainted with the The Umbrella Academy as Netflix gears up to launch the eagerly awaited second second that will send the superpowered family of seven to the 1960s where they'll find themselves once again racing against the clock to save the world from impending doom.

head of its launch, the streaming giant has released a brand new one-sheet that pays homage to a classic cover from Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá and James Jean's original miniseries.

The critically acclaimed series stars Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Number One, David Castañeda as Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, and Justin H. Min as Number Six.

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father's death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.



The Umbrella Academy is based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The live-action series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers.







The Umbrella Academy season two premieres July 31

