THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Still Hasn't Been Renewed For Season 3 According To Showrunner Steve Blackman

The Umbrella Academy season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, revealing what happened to the Hargreeves family after Five sent them back in time to the 1960s. There are also some intriguing new additions to the Netflix series, like the mysterious Lila, and reviews have been extremely positive thus far.
This season once again ends with a massive cliffhanger, and a season 3 appears to be an inevitability.
Unfortunately, showrunner Steve Blackman confirmed to TV critic Alex Zalben at the TV Critic's Association Virtual Press Tour that Netflix has yet to renew the popular series for another year. This means active production hasn't begun on more episodes, so the wait for another season could prove to be a long one.
It would be a terrible shame for The Umbrella Academy to end now, but Netflix is no doubt waiting to get in those all-important viewership numbers to make sure a third year is worth it. The streamer has never shied away from culling shows that don't work, even if that means they don't get a proper ending.
