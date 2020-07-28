THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: The Hargreeves Are Back In New Photos From The Upcoming Second Season

Ahead of this Friday's second season premiere of The Umbrella Academy , Netflix has shared over thirty new hi-resolution photos from the upcoming batch of ten episodes, previewing what's to come.

With just days to go, Netflix has released over thirty hi-resolution photos from the upcoming second season of critically acclaimed superhero series The Umbrella Academy, offering a preview of the time-traveling shenanigans to come as the Hargreeves travel back to the '60s and are promptly tasked with stopping another apocalypse.

Reviews went live yesterday and it sure looks like Netflix has yet another winner on their hands as the new season is receiving higher marks than its predecessor, currently boasting a 96% Certified Fresh rating on review aggregator RottenTomatoes .

The critics consensus reads, "Proof that time can heal almost all wounds, The Umbrella Academy exhilarating second season lightens its tonal load without losing its emotional core, giving the super siblings room to grow while doubling down on the time traveling fun."

The fan-favorite series stars Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Number One, David Castañeda as Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, and Justin H. Min as Number Six.

Click through the image to view in hi-resolution!

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father's death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.



The Umbrella Academy is based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The live-action series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers.







The Umbrella Academy season two premieres July 31

