THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: The Hargreeves Family Are Trapped In The '60s In First Season 2 Stills

Ahead of its July premiere, Netflix has released a batch of official promo stills for the second season of The Umbrella Academy , giving us a look at all seven members of the reunited Hargreeves family...

Netflix recently announced that the highly-anticipated second season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on July 31, and the streaming service has now debuted our first batch of promo stills.

The images feature all seven members of the super-powered Hargreeves family (both living and otherwise), and most of them look significantly different to when we last saw them in the Season 1 finale. At the end of that episode, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Seance and The Boy used their combined abilities to stop their sister The White Violin from bringing about the end of the world by travelling back in time.

Their plan appeared to succeed, but we were left wondering what the long-term ramifications would be for our ragtag bunch of heroes, who reverted to teenagers in the final shot. Judging by these pics, they'll be attempting to blend in to an early '60s setting with some retro-looking outfits and haircuts.

We also get a first look at a new trio of villains who'll be hunting the family. We don't know too much about these guys, but they're described as "a group of Swedish assassins."

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

