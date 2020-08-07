THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: The Hargreeves Family Must Prevent The Apocalypse (Again) In Full Season 2 Trailer

The world's most dysfunctional superhero family will return for more mind-bending time-displacement adventures on July 31, and Netflix has now released a full trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 2...

Ahead of its July 31 premiere, Netflix has released a full trailer for the second season of The Umbrella Academy, and it should give fans a much better idea of what to expect from the continuing adventures of the Hargreeves Family.

In the Season 1 finale, our heroes joined forces to prevent the end of the world, and while they did succeed (kinda), they now find themselves trapped in the '60s - and facing another apocalypse!

When we catch up with Luther he's working as muscle for notorious gangster Jack Ruby, while Allison has settled down with a husband. Klaus (along with Ben) is now a cult leader, Diego has been committed to a mental institute, and Vanya has no memory of her near catastrophic meltdown as The White Violin.

Five arrives and attempts to gather the others together to stops doomsday (again), but finds that they're all still being hunted by the Commission, who's leader - a talking goldfish in a helmet - has sent a trio of Swedish assassins to track them down.

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think.

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on July 31.