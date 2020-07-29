THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Unleash The Full Extent Of Their Powers In Season 2 Opening Scene

The second season of The Umbrella Academy is set to hit Netflix this Friday, and the opening sequence finds Five arriving in the '60s only to witness his family attempting to stop another apocalypse...

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will be available to stream from this Friday (you can check out our review HERE), and Netflix has now released the opening scene online.

In the action-packed sequence, we see Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) transport himself to Dallas in the 1960s - right before a nuclear war between The U.S. and Russia triggers another apocalypse. He then witnesses the rest of the team, Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castaneda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Ben (Justin H. Min), and Vanya (Ellen Page), unleashing the full extent of their powers in an attempt to prevent Armageddon.

They're too late, however, and as the nukes fly, Hazel (Cameron Britton) tells Five that he'll have to go with him if he wants to save his family, and the world.

What happens next? You'll have to wait until Friday to find out!

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on July 31.