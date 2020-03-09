RUMOR MILL: THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN Reportedly Eyeing AQUAMAN Star Jason Momoa For The Show's Lead

The Witcher was a hit for Netflix, and a prequel series. Blood Origin , is in the works which it's now being reported could want Aquaman star Jason Momoa to take on the lead role. Hit the jump for details!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Could another DC Extended Universe star be about to join the world of The Witcher? Earlier this year, we learned that Netflix is developing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series exploring the origin of the very first Witcher and the events which led to the "conjunction of the spheres" when the worlds of men, monsters, and elves merged to become one.

Six episodes have been ordered by the streaming service, and this is clearly a chance for Netflix to expand this world and deliver another hit series based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novels.

According to Full Circle Cinema, Aquaman star Jason Momoa is being eyed to take on the role of the first Witcher. No details have been shared beyond that, and it's unclear whether the actor has already been eyed for The Witcher: Blood Origin or if he's just at the top of Netflix's wish list.

The Witcher writer Declan de Barra is serving as showrunner, while Sapkowski will actually consult.

Shooting isn't anticipated to begin until next year, but expect more Blood Origin details to be revealed soon. What would you think about Momoa preceding Henry Cavill's Geralt as the first Witcher?