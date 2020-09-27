THE WITCHER: Basil Eidenbenz Replaces Thue Ersted Rasmussen As Eskel In Season 2 Of The Netflix Series

There's some exciting news for fans of The Witcher today as it's been confirmed that Netflix has found a replacement for Thue Ersted Rasmussen, with Basil Eidenbenz signing up to play the witcher, Eskel...

Earlier this week, we learned that Thue Ersted Rasmussen had dropped out of the upcoming second season of The Witcher - which is currently shooting in the UK - due to what he said was "rescheduling because of COVID-19." While he had shot scenes prior to production being halted in March, Basil Eidenbenz has now been chosen to take over as the witcher, Eskel.

Rasmussen was actually among seven new cast members announced for The Witcher by Netflix in late February, but it was just three weeks later that the streaming service had to halt work.

Eidenbenz looks set to be a solid replacement, though, and was named as one of the possibilities to take over the role by Redanian Intelligence after the news of Rasmussen's departure broke. The Swiss actor is best know for his roles in TV shows like Victoria and The Athena.

Eskel is an important character in The Witcher mythos. Like Geralt, he was taught at the School of the Wolf by Master Vesemir at Kaer Morhen. Though less famous than his peer Geralt, Eskel became renowned in his own right as a professional, reliable witcher, and possessing a kind and relaxed disposition.

The first season of The Witcher was a huge hit for Netflix last December, but it's unclear when this second season will debut. With any luck, we don't have to wait too far into 2021 for the show's return.