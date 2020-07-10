THE WITCHER: First Look At Anya Chalotra's Yennefer Point To The Sorceress Being In Dire Straits In Season 2

As expected, Yennefer of Vengerberg survived the events of Netflix's The Witcher 's season one finale, and these newly released stills from season two point to things taking a dark turn for the sorceress...

The action-packed season one finale of The Witcher focused primarily on Yennefer of Vengerberg as she fought off Nilfgaardian forces in an attempt to prevent them from taking over the rest of the Northern Kingdoms.

In the closing few minutes of the episode, it appeared as if she made the ultimate sacrifice in order to save the day after unleashing fire upon the invading army, while the recently released synopsis for season two confirmed that Geralt of Rivia is under the impression Yennefer is dead and gone and is now training Ciri in Kaer Morhen.

Now, some newly revealed stills from season two of The Witcher confirm that Yennefer survived and that she's being held captive. We don't know who by, but Cahir seems like a safe bet, and it's bound to be down to Geralt to rescue the sorceress.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen," the synopsis reveals. "While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Check out these new stills from The Witcher below:

