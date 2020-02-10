THE WITCHER May Have Already Been Quietly Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

Season two of The Witcher is currently shooting in the UK after delays caused by COVID-19, but some new intel that's surfaced points to Netflix having already renewed the series for a third season...

According to Redanian Intelligence (an extremely reliable source for all things The Witcher), Netflix may have already renewed the hit series for a third season. The site has come across a listing on the Writers Guild of America's (WGA) database which lists the show's next season as currently having a 2020 - 2021 production date.

We've been hearing for a while that there's at least a three season plan for The Witcher, but those dates likely need to be updated as season two is listed with a 2019 - 2002 production date.

Everything has likely been pushed back due to COVID-19, but it is possible work will start on season three this year, as Netflix looks to take advantage of the fact that TV shows and movies are once again able to resume production (with various health and safety measures in place, of course).

It's believed that The Witcher - which stars Henry Cavill in the title role - was a huge hit for the streaming service, so a third season wouldn't surprise anyone. A prequel spinoff is already in the works, and Netflix recently shared a special making-of documentary which goes some way towards confirming that they're fully behind this franchise.

We'll just have to wait on an official announcement, but for fans of the books and video games, the news that The Witcher isn't going anywhere any time soon should definitely be welcomed.