THE WITCHER: Netflix Breaks Down The Creative Process For The Hit Song "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher"

has become this holiday season's must-stream show and while critics and viewers are split on Netflix's adaptation of the fantasy series, there's one thing everyone seems to be agreeing on: "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" is 2019's catchiest earworm . Sung by the beloved bard Jaskier at the end of the second episode, the song recounts the epic adventure of Geralt of Rivia in the former elven kingdom of Dol Blathanna (with a few exaggerations, of course).As for how the show's composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinellii came up with the addicting tune, Netflix offered a bit of insight into the creation process. The track was scored by both Belousova and Ostinellii, who "deliberately avoided the source books and video game adaptations." The lyrics were written by co-executive producer Jenny Klein.Netflix revealed.Netflix also revealed that Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, as actually "sick as a dog" while recording the vocals for the song. Filming for the scene didn't happen until six months later,Netflix continued.is currently streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" is unavailable on popular music services such as iTunes and Spotify. There is one way to listen to it, however. It's currently available to listen to over on the SoundCloud account of show composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli. You can probably also find various versions uploaded to YouTube by now.