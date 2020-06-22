THE WITCHER Officially Set To Resume Production On Season 2 This August In The UK

Now that coronavirus-related restrictions are beginning to be lifted, Netflix has officially announced that production will resume on the second season of The Witcher this August in the United Kingdom...

With filming restrictions starting to ease up in certain parts of the world (how smart this is remains to be seen), Netflix has announced that work is set to resume on the upcoming second season of The Witcher in The UK on August 17.

The fantasy adventure adaptation was one of the first major productions to shut down amid COVID-19 concerns when new cast member Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) tested positive for the virus, so it is fitting that it'll also be one of the first to start up again. It was previously revealed that Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion will be the first major big-screen production to resume filming in the UK on July 6 at Pinewood Studios.

Netflix made the news public with the following Tweet, written in the style of a poem by supremely irritating Bard Jaskier (Joey Batey).

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

Season 1 of The Witcher ended with Geralt of Rivia (Hanry Cavill) finally crossing paths with Ciri (Freya Allan) after a long search. The second season is expected to play out in more linear fashion than the first, and do away with the confusing multiple timeline structure.