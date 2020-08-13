THE WITCHER Season 2 Has Officially Resumed Production After Delays Caused By COVID-19

There's good news for fans of The Witcher today as plenty of evidence has mounted which suggests that the Netflix series has officially resumed production after delays which came as a result of COVID-19...

Both the producer and a director working on The Witcher have confirmed that production on season two has resumed, albeit with plenty of social distancing measures in place. Work on the show actually kicked off back in January, but it had to be halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While it was reported that work would officially resume on August 17th (which was actually when work was expected to conclude on season two) it seems things have kicked off sooner than expected.

Stephen Surjik, who is set to direct the first two episodes of The Witcher season two, has taken to Instagram to shed some light on the measures which are in place to combat the pandemic. Showrunner and producer Lauren S. Hissrich has also posted a photo revealing that she and Surjik have been social distancing on set as they discuss how to bring this world to life.

Recently, Hissrich revealed that a number of changes have been made to the scripts for season two to tighten up the story and make them better, so we could be in for a real treat sometime next year.

Unfortunately, that's probably the soonest we can expect to see The Witcher return to Netflix...

