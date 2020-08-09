THE WITCHER Season 2 Is Reportedly Shooting A Huge Battle Scene At Kaer Morhen

The Witcher season two is currently shooting in the United Kingdom, and a new report doing the rounds online claims that the Netflix series is going to include a major battle sequence at Kaer Morhen...

Production on The Witcher was delayed, so shooting only recently kicked off in the UK. There have been rumblings that the School of the Wolf (where Geralt was trained) will factor into the Netflix series for a while, though, and that means we'll be spending time inside fortress, Kaer Morhen.

Now, according to Redanian Intelligence, the show is currently shooting an action scene at that iconic location from the books and games, with a number of key cast members present.

Those include Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, Vesemir, Lambert, Eskel, Coën, and Hemrik, along with several other characters who are assumed to be Witchers. It said that actors Jota Castellano, Chuey Okoye, Max Kraus, and Nathanial Jacobs were all present to play those Witchers, though there's currently no word on who or what this formidable group of warriors will actually be battling.

While the novels make no mention of a major battle taking place during this time period, we know The Witcher is taking some liberties with Andzrej Sapkowski's work. However, it seems Ciri is going to be trained by Geralt, Vesemir, Lambert, Eskel, and Coën at Kaer Morhen, with the show borrowing elements from Blood of Elves, The Last Wish, and Sword of Destiny.

We'll keep you updated, but it could be a while before anything official is revealed by Netflix.