THE WITCHER Season 2 Synopsis Drops Some Big Hints About What To Expect When The Show Returns

Justice League star Henry Cavill shared a first look at season two of The Witcher earlier today, and we now have a synopsis for the Netflix series which sheds some light on what we can expect next year...

The first season of The Witcher drew mixed reviews for its often confusing approach to storytelling, but now the multiple timelines have all synced up, season two should be a lot easier to follow.

Thanks to COVID-19, the series is unlikely to premiere on Netflix until next year, but after that first look from Henry Cavill earlier today, we now have a synopsis shedding more like on what to expect.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen," it reveals. "While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

It's been clear for a while now that we'll be visiting Kaer Morhen based on some of the casting additions which have been made, and it sounds like Yennefer will be M.I.A. for a little while at least. Ciri's training is likely to be a big part of season two of The Witcher as well, while fans of the books and video games will be all too aware that isn't the easiest of journeys for Geralt.

