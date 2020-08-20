THE WITCHER Star Henry Cavill Shares A Behind The Scenes Photo As Work On Season 2 Resumes

As Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher , Henry Cavill has to totally change his appearance, and the actor has now shared a behind the scenes photo from season two as he undergoes that transformation.

Had COVID-19 not forced production to come to a halt, chances are we would have seen season two of The Witcher on Netflix this year. Instead, work is only just starting to ramp up on season two of the hit series, and Henry Cavill has now taken to Instagram to share a first look at his transformation.

As you can see, the Justice League star is clearly being put through the wringer in order to become Geralt of Rivia again, and it looks like he'll be seeing plenty of action during season two.

The first batch of episodes were a little hard to follow due to a trio of diverging timelines, but once the paths of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri finally crossed, things began to come together nicely. Now, The Witcher's second season promises to really delve into the relationship between those three key characters.

For fans of the books and video games, that's very exciting, and this is definitely one we'll have to keep an eye on. Unfortunately, the show is not expected to premiere on Netflix until mid/late 2021.

Check out Cavill's post below:

