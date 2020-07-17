THE WITCHER Star Henry Cavill Shares An Impressive Supercut Of Him Building A Truly Epic Gaming PC

"One of us, one of us!" Justice League star Henry Cavill has shared an undeniably amazing supercut of him assembling an epic gaming PC, which we're assuming he's going to use to play The Witcher on...

Henry Cavill has made no secret of the fact he's a big PC gamer, and has said on numerous occasions that he took a crack at The Witcher before starring in the Netflix series of the same name. Now, he's proved he's a bona fide fan and legit gamer by uploading a supercut of him building a very impressive gaming PC a lot of people would kill for.

The Justice League star shared the video on Instagram with the tongue in cheek caption, "This kind of material isn't for everyone... viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before."

Cavill starts by showing off all the components needed to create his new computer, and proceeds to put it together before presenting the finished product. It's undeniably impressive, and the comments make for fun reading as his followers point out that "Superman is one of us" and "That's what Superman does in the FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE when the world is not threatened."

It remains unclear whether Cavill plans to return to the role of Superman (he wants to, but Warner Bros. don't seem quite as keen), but at least we know he's keeping busy during lockdown.

Check out the video of this build below:

