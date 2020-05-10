THE WITCHER Star Henry Cavill Shares Our First Official Look At Geralt Of Rivia In Season 2

Production on Netflix's The Witcher resumed back in August, and star Henry Cavill ( Justice League ) has now shared a first official look at Geralt of Rivia as he'll appear in the upcoming second season...

As you can see, The White Wolf's appearance hasn't changed all that much since we last saw him, but he is sporting a snazzy new suit of armor.

"'It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf,’" Cavill captioned his post, quoting The Witcher novels writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Despite the delay, Season 2 of The Witcher reportedly remains on schedule and is set to premiere in 2021. In addition to Cavill, Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri) will return, and they'll be joined by several new faces including former Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen.

Netflix recently announced that a six-part live-action prequel series titled Blood Origin and an animated movie are also in the works.