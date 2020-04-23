THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Star Chris Hemsworth Kicks A Ton Of Ass In New Hi-Res Stills From EXTRACTION

Extraction finally arrives on Netflix tomorrow, and ahead of its eagerly awaited debut, the streamer has debuted a few hi-res photos from the production showcasing Chris Hemsworth in action.

While there may not be any new theatrical releases for a while, Netflix is keeping fans entertained with plenty of fresh content. Tomorrow, they're gearing up to debut one of their biggest titles of the year: Extraction, which stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder; Avengers: Endgame) in the lead role.

The plot will follow a fearless black market mercenary named Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. However, things quickly take a turn and Rake and the boy both find themselves in way over their heads as the already deadly mission transitions from insanely difficult to mission freaking impossible.

In addition to Hemsworth, the cast features Rudhraksh Jaiswal (Mahabharat; Noor), David Harbour (Black Widow; Hellboy), Pankaj Tripathi (Dilwale; Sacred Games), Randeep Hooda (Kick; Sultan), Priyanshu Painyulli (Rashmi Rocket; Bhavesh Joshi Superhero), Golshifteh Farahani (Body of Lies; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Adam Bessa (Of Sound Mind; The Blessed), and Shataf Figar (Khoj; Skyfire), amongst others.

Avengers: Endgame stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave is directing with a screenplay from Joe Russo. The Russo Brothers and Hemsworth were also producers on the project.

Check out all of the officially released below (and click through to view in hi-res!):

Extraction follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.







Extraction begins streaming, exclusively on Netflix, on April 24

