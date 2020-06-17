WARRIOR NUN: Check Out The NSFW First Trailer For Netflix's Antarctic Press Adaptation

Netflix has released the F-bomb laden first trailer and a bunch of promo material for Warrior Nun , which is based on Ben Dunn's '90s Antarctic Press comic book series Warrior Nun Areala . Check it out...

Netflix's Warrior Nun is set to premiere on July 2, and the streaming service has now released a first official look at the comic book adaptation via a trailer, poster and a batch of promo stills.

Based on Ben Dunn's controversial Antarctic Press series Warrior Nun Areala, the show focuses on a young woman named Ava (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue only to discover that she has a holy relic embedded in her back which endows her with incredible abilities.

Ava soon realizes that she is destined to do battle against the forces of evil as part of an ancient order known as The Cruciform Sword, and joins forces with some equally badass Sister Warriors such as Shotgun Mary (Toya Turner) and Lilith (Lorena Andrea).

This looks like it might be good fun, but mediocre Netflix Original Series are a dime a dozen, so we're hoping this doesn't fall into that category. Check out the trailer below along with some promo images and let us know what you think in the comments.

Warrior Nun also stars Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Young Sister Beatrice, Emilio Sakraya as JC, Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Duretti and Lope Haydn Evans as Michael.

Do you guys plan on checking this one out?