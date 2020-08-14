Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD Enlists STAR TREK: DISCOVERY's Tig Notaro To Replace Chris D'Elia

While Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead has already wrapped, it looks like it'll be undergoing some reshoots before it becomes available to stream as it's being reported that Tig Notaro has joined the cast.

Despite filming having wrapped late last year, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Netflix's upcoming zombie movie Army of the Dead has added a key new cast member in comedienne Tig Notaro (One Mississippi; Instant Family; Star Trek: Discovery) to replace the disgraced Chris D'Elia (Undateable; You), who was accused of sexually harassing underage girls in June.

While the Zack Snyder-directed film was already deep into post-production, having continued work through the global production shut down caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it will now undergo a relatively quick series of reshoots to add Notaro to the film. Snyder will use a variety of filmmaking techniques to add her into the film, from reshooting entire scenes with Notaro working opposite an acting partner to utilizing green screen and advanced CG technology to blend her in seamlessy.

Army of the Dead takes place in a post-apocalyptic world following a massive zombie outbreak, with the plot following a group of mercenaries who take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy; Avengers: Endgame) is the topliner with a supporting cast that features Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children; Never Let Me Go), Ana de la Reguera (Nacho Libre; Narcos), Garret Dillahunt (Deadwood; The Mindy Project), Raúl Castillo (Knives Out; We the Animals), Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass; Power), Nora Arnezeder (Maniac; Safe House), Matthias Schweighöfer (Valkyrie; You Are Wanted), Samantha Win (Wonder Woman; Arrow), Theo Rossi (Marvel's Luke Cage; Sons of Anarchy), Huma Qureshi (Jolly LLB 2; Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine; Avengers: Endgame), Rich Cetrone (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice; Man of Steel), Michael Cassidy (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice; Men at Work), Chelsea Edmundson (Mightnight, Texas; Thunder Road), Steve Corona (The Lone Ranger; Breaking Bad), and John Flanagan (Jurassic World: Dominion; Captain America: Civil War).

A release date has yet-to-be set, but it appears on track for a 2021 debut.