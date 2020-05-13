CASSIAN ANDOR: Jimmy Smits And Alistair Petrie Rumored To Reprise ROGUE ONE Roles In Disney+ TV Series

According to a new rumour doing the rounds today, Jimmy Smith and Alistair Petrie are set to reprise their respective Rogue One: A Star Wars Story roles in the upcoming Cassian Andor TV series...

Smith obviously played Bail Organa in the Star Wars prequels before returning for that spinoff, and as Alderaan's Senator and the adoptive father of Leia Organa, there's a lot of gaps an appearance here could fill in (it certainly opens the door to an appearance from a younger version of the Princess).

As for Petrie, he made his debut in a Galaxy Far, Far Away in Rogue One as General Draven.

A General in the Rebel Alliance, he was there when Jyn Erso was recruited to steal the Death Star plans, and ended up playing a pivotal role throughout the movie. If these claims are accurate, they won't be the first Rogue One actors to return for Cassian Andor as both Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma) and Alan Tudyk (K2SO) have signed on to the highly anticipated TV show.

