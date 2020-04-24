Star Wars Headlines

CASSIAN ANDOR Series Adds ROGUE ONE's Genevieve O’Reilly & THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT's Denise Gough

It looks like another Rogue One alum is set to join the cast of Disney+'s upcoming Cassian Andor series as Genevieve O’Reilly has been confirmed to join the cast. Plus, Denise Gough is also on board.

Rohan Patel | 4/24/2020
Filed Under: "Star Wars" Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that actresses Genevieve O’Reilly (The Matrix Revolutions; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Denise Gough (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Juliet, Naked) have joined the cast of Disney+'s upcoming Cassian Andor series, which will star Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico; If Beale Street Could Talk) in the title role.

O'Reilly will reprise her role as Mon Mothma from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith while Gough will be playing a mysterious new character. Further details were not provided. 

In addition to Luna, the pair join a cast that will also feature Golden Globe-winner Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron; Chernobyl) and Kyle Stoller (Anna Karenina; Fury).

2x Academy Award-nominee Tony Gilroy (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; The Bourne Legacy) is serving as showrunner and the writing team will consist of him, brother and fellow Academy Award-nominee Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler; Kong: Skull Island), Academy Award-nominee Beau Willimon (House of Cards; The Ides of March) and 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee Stephen Schiff (The Americans; American Assassin).

Production has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a new start date has not yet been given, but there is optimism that cameras will be able to roll before the end of the year. We also exclusively learned a few weeks back that about six weeks of pre-production work has already been completed on the series.
