CASSIAN ANDOR Series Adds ROGUE ONE's Genevieve O’Reilly & THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT's Denise Gough

It looks like another Rogue One alum is set to join the cast of Disney+'s upcoming Cassian Andor series as Genevieve O’Reilly has been confirmed to join the cast. Plus, Denise Gough is also on board.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that actresses Genevieve O’Reilly (The Matrix Revolutions; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Denise Gough (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Juliet, Naked) have joined the cast of Disney+'s upcoming Cassian Andor series, which will star Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico; If Beale Street Could Talk) in the title role.

O'Reilly will reprise her role as Mon Mothma from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith while Gough will be playing a mysterious new character. Further details were not provided.

In addition to Luna, the pair join a cast that will also feature Golden Globe-winner Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron; Chernobyl) and Kyle Stoller (Anna Karenina; Fury).

2x Academy Award-nominee Tony Gilroy (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; The Bourne Legacy) is serving as showrunner and the writing team will consist of him, brother and fellow Academy Award-nominee Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler; Kong: Skull Island), Academy Award-nominee Beau Willimon (House of Cards; The Ides of March) and 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee Stephen Schiff (The Americans; American Assassin).