CASSIAN ANDOR Adds 6 UNDERGROUND And MORBIUS Star Adria Arjona To The Disney+ Series In An Undisclosed Role

There's some big news for Disney+'s Cassian Andor today as it's been revealed that 6 Underground star Adria Arjona has joined the cast of the Disney+ series in an undisclosed role. Read on for details...

Deadline has revealed that Adria Arjona is set to star opposite Diego Luna in the Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+. Previously announced cast members include Alan Tudyk, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Soller, so it's fair to say the Star Wars TV show is assembling an impressive ensemble.

As you might expect, specific details about who the 6 Underground star is playing are being kept under wraps, and given that this is an original tale, it's probably no good trying to guess either!

Cassian Andor is set to take place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and directly before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Little is known about the show beyond the fact it follows the titular hero's early life and, presumably, the formation of the Rebellion (leaving many fans to hope it will tie in with other Star Wars live-action and animated stories).

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One and helped out with those reshoots, is set to write the pilot and direct multiple episodes according to the trade. Stephen Schiff, meanwhile, will serve as showrunner.

Arjona's breakout role came in Pacific Rim: Uprising, while she later starred in Life Of The Party and Triple Frontier. She also has a lead role in Sony Pictures' Morbius opposite Jared Leto.

Who do you think she could be playing?