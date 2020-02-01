 CASSIAN ANDOR Casting Breakdowns Point To The Disney+ Series Being An Origin Story
The Star Wars Galaxy will expand in a big way thanks to Disney+, and a casting breakdown for Cassian Andor may confirm recent rumours that the show will delve into the title character's origin story...

Josh Wilding | 1/2/2020
Filed Under: "Cassian Andor" Source: The Illuminerdi
Cassian Andor died at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story so his Disney+ series is obviously going to have to take place before the events of that movie. Now, some casting descriptions for the show may point to us getting to follow the Rebel's story right from childhood. 

These reveal that Lucasfilm are looking to cast "Mundo" and "Cinta," two children whose identities are more than likely being concealed with codenames. The former, however, is going to appear as both a nine-year old and a thirteen-year old, and it definitely sounds like a young Cassian. 
 
  • Mundo is a thirteen-year old, Hispanic male. The young teen has a head full of brown hair and big, passionate eyes. Needs to have a wide range from still calm to uncontrolled anger.
  • Mundo is a nine-year old, Hispanic male. A wild and unruly kid with a head full of brown hair and big, passionate eyes. Also needs to have a wide range from still calm to uncontrolled anger.
  • Cinta is 5-7 year old Hispanic female. Cinta has a head full of brown hair and big eyes. A wild and unruly kid who, what do you know, needs to have a wide range from still calm to uncontrolled anger.
 
It makes sense for Cassian Andor to delve into the character's youth because we'll likely get to see what led to him deciding to become a Rebel and fight back against the Galactic Empire. Key moments like him meeting K-2SO and possibly learning about Jyn Erso's existence are also highly likely, especially as the show will serve as a prequel to what we saw in Rogue One back in 2016. 

Shooting is expected to begin this June for a premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2021.

