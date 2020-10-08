CASSIAN ANDOR Star Diego Luna Reveals Why He's In No Rush To Start Shooting The Disney+ Series

Cassian Andor is among the Disney+ TV shows delayed by COVID-19, and star Diego Luna has now opened up about why he's not in a rush to start working on the highly anticipated Star Wars TV series...

While Cassian Andor's story came to an end in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a lot of fans are still interested in learning more about the character's past in Cassian Andor on Disney+.

It's already been confirmed that the show will touch on his childhood, how he met K-2SO, and his role in the early days of the Rebellion. With so few stories set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, there's a lot of potential in exploring this Galaxy Far, Far Away in the aftermath of Order 66 and the formation of the Empire. Cassian Andor could even tie into the events of The Clone Wars.

The hope is that production will begin soon after it was delayed due to COVID-19, however, in an interview with The Guardian, star Diego Luna explained why he's not personally in a rush to start working on the show.

"Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly we’re going back, but there’s no rush," he explained when asked about Cassian Andor. "To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious and we have to be wise on when and how to go back."

It's easy to see why he would want to be cautious with everything that's going on in the world right now, and you have to hope studios are putting safety before their bottom line. Time will tell when this Disney+ series will start shooting, but the original plan was for it to arrive sometime next year.

