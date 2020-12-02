CASSIAN ANDOR Starts Shooting This Year And ROGUE ONE Reshoots Director Tony Gilroy Is Involved

We have a big update on the Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+ today as star Diego Luna drops some major details about plans for the show, including the fact he will be de-aged. Check it out...

Cassian Andor has now been confirmed to begin shooting later this year. Star Diego Luna broke the news while promoting Narcos: Mexico and it excited to get started.



"Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it this year," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's happening, and I'm getting ready for it." Noting that he knows "very little" about what's in store, Luna mentioned that he's read some scripts and that Tony Gilroy - who directed the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story reshoots - is going to be involved in some capacity. "I can't wait," Luna shared. "It is really cool to tell a story where you already know the ending." "It is a different approach because of the beauty and it's how things happen. It's not just what happens. It's not the typical way of approaching a story. It's about how things happen, which in fact, is the same that happened in Rogue One," he continued. "You know the ending, but you don't know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting."



Luna also revealed that he will be de-aged for parts of Cassian Andor, so we're clearly going to spend some time exploring his youth and what led to him joining the Rebellion (which was to be expected).



The Future Of Star Wars May Be On Television



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is far from a flop, but it has underperformed at the box office. That could explain why we've heard nothing about what comes next for the franchise on the big screen, and during Disney's recent investors call, Disney CEO Bob Iger pointed to the priority being television now.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker VFX Reel

In this amazing video released by ILM, we see how a number of key sequences were brought to life in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker through the use of visual effects. The highlights, however, may be seeing how Carrie Fisher was brought back for both those present day scenes and flashbacks.



Ewan McGregor Has Been Watching The Mandalorian

Okay, that's not exactly a massive headline, but there's actually a good reason we're bringing Ewan McGregor's television habits to your attention! You see, it turns out that he's been keeping an eye on the popular Disney+ series as a way of preparing for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show.



"We're going to start shooting it next year," he confirms in the video above. "I’ve been watching The Mandalorian. I liked it. I really liked it. And I’m just trying to keep abreast of all the new Star Wars films that come out. And I’m excited about it. It’s been a long time. I can’t remember when the last one I did. 2003 I think was the last one I did."



Unfortunately, the different time settings mean that we're unlikely to see any sort of crossovers!



George Lucas' Secret Cameo In The Rise Of Skywalker



According to



Bryce Dallas Howard Ignored Her Father's Advice For The Mandalorian



Experienced filmmaker Ron Howard was tasked by Lucasfilm to take charge of Solo: A Star Wars Story after the firing of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. However, when his daughter - Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard - took the helm of The Mandalorian's fourth episode, it seems she declined to listen to his fatherly advice about working in this Galaxy Far, Far Away.



"Strange as it may seem, dad's proud," Howard joked in an interview with "I can now admit, [now] that it's aired, that yes I did [see it before it aired]. I did get to see it early, and I even got to throw in a couple of comments. Most ignored. You know, she is my daughter."



Why Bob Iger Believes The Mandalorian Has Been A Hit



During the aforementioned call with investors earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger also shared his thoughts on what he believes has led to The Mandalorian being such a hit on Disney+.



He believes the series not really requiring a prior knowledge of the Star Wars canon has helped a great deal, particularly in the overseas locations where the streaming service has launched. Iger added that audience members are able to enjoy it because they don't feel like they need to watch all the previous movies, thereby making it accessible to average viewers.



It's a valid point and it will now be interesting seeing how that affects future TV shows.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Box Office Haul



As of this past weekend, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has made $1,058 billion at the worldwide box office. That means the movie has passed Rogue One's $1,056 billion total haul.



Honestly, this is not a good result for the final chapter in the "Skywalker Saga," so it's no wonder Disney and Lucasfilm are now going back to the drawing board for what comes next.

BB-8 Comes To Star Wars Battlefront II

BB-8 and his evil doppelganger BB-9E have arrived in Star Wars Battlefront II and based on the gameplay video above, it's fair to say that they're going to make this game even more enjoyable!



Videos of players using the droids to take out Battlefront II's Jedi characters have already started going viral and these updates from EA are definitely helping to ensure this game retains playability.



A Huge Project Luminous Update What is #ProjectLuminous? As already announced, it's a PUBLISHING effort to tell a big, interconnected #StarWars story. KEY: Don't hold your breath for any movie/TV/game tie-ins. On 2/24 we'll learn about stories, characters, release dates & MOST intriguing: the ERA!🤔#NoSpoilers https://t.co/BKVJkrYA6Q — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) January 30, 2020

There's been a lot of speculation about "Project Luminous" and we've been hearing rumours that the mentions of a High Republic Era will be the setting for future movies and TV shows.



Well, that's clearly not the case as it's now been confirmed that these tales will instead be told through Lucasfilm's publishing houses (meaning books and TV shows and nothing more).



This could still be pretty cool, but it's definitely not the announcement fans were hoping for.

