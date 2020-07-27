RUMOR MILL: CASSIAN ANDOR Will Feature An Appearance From Iconic STAR WARS Baddie Grand Moff Tarkin

The Cassian Andor show coming to Disney+ takes place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One , and a new rumor claims Grand Moff Tarkin will have a role to play in the spinoff series!

With Rogue One: A Star Wars Story set almost immediately before the events of A New Hope, it wasn't too shocking when characters like Darth Vader, Grand Moff Tarkin, and Princess Leia all appeared. Visual effects were used to bring the latter two back from the dead (both Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher had passed away by this point), though that did prove to be a tad controversial.

It's hard to believe an actor like Cushing would be happy with the way he was recreated on screen with a mixture of VFX and stand-in Guy Henry, and the results were far from flawless.

The Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+ takes place before we find the titular Rebel in Rogue One, and during a recent episode of Kessel Run Radio, hosts Corey Van Dyke and Noah Outlaw of Kessel Run Transmissions revealed that Tarkin will have a role to play in the hero's show.

They failed to elaborate on whether VFX will once again be used to create Cushing's likeness, but with parts of Cassian Andor expected to take place during the character's childhood, it's feasible another actor could fill the role with make-up doing the job of transforming his appearance. Ultimately, it will depend where in the Star Wars timeline the villain's scenes take place.

With coronavirus (COVID-19) potentially delaying production, it could be some time before anything official is announced, but this definitely gives Star Wars fans something to mull over.

