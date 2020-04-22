Female-Led STAR WARS TV Series Coming To Disney+ From RUSSIAN DOLL Co-Creator

Following the news that a third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works at Disney+, it's now been revealed that a female-led series is also heading our way. Find out more details here...

Variety reports that another Star Wars TV series is in the works for the Disney+ streaming service. Leslye Headland, the co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Netflix's critically acclaimed series Russian Doll, is in charge, and that points to Lucasfilm taking this show seriously.

After all, Russian Doll was nominated for thirteen Emmy Awards following the release of its first season, and Headland's other credits include the movie Bachelorette, as well as TV shows like SMILF, Black Monday, and Blunt Talk. She has an overall deal at Fox 21 Television Studios, but that now means she's part of the Disney family following the merger of the two companies.

As you might expect, specific plot details are being kept a closely guarded secret, but the trade says that it will be a female-centric series "that takes place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects." Doctor Aphra could be a likely candidate, but it's hard to say for sure.

As for Headland, she will be serving as a writer and showrunner on this currently still mysterious show.

This news comes following the reveal that work has already started on The Mandalorian season three. Obi-Wan Kenobi also landed a writer not too long ago, while Cassian Andor has made some big casting additions. Despite the Hollywood shutdown, it's definitely good to see these shows coming together as Disney+ is going to need plenty of original content in the years to come.

Which character would you like this Star Wars TV series to revolve around?