Ewan McGregor Calls OBI-WAN KENOBI Disney+ Rumors Centering On Creative Differences "Bulls—"

As news began to circulate regarding delays for Disney+'s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel series, prompting online Star Wars fans to call for Kathleen Kennedy to be fired, Ewan McGregor weighs in.

Many online film journalists are beginning to equate Star Wars' creative planning to the early days of the DCEU, where a huge slate was announced with no real plan in place. That's a result of the latest media-storm revolving around the fact that the Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel series has been delayed.



At a press event to promote Birds of Prey, series star Ewan McGregor spoke out on the breaking news, saying the cause for the delay owing to "creative differences is "bulls—."



“We just pushed the shoot to the beginning of next year. The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it," said McGregor. He continued, "All this bulls— about creative differences and all that stuff is, none of it true."



However, McGregor did go on to confirm the delay and attributed it to the fact that Lucasfilm execs were just now finally able to really look at the series' scripts now that their obligations for The Rise of Skywalker were lessening, and decided that the Obi-Wan series needed a little more polish (which is more or less what the initial reports stated).



"We just pushed the dates, they want — [the] last episode Episode IX just came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it. So they slid the shoot. It’s not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online."



One big difference from the earlier reports is that McGregor has confirmed that the series is currently going to have the same release date as originally planned. "The show start shooting in January. I think they want to keep the same release date so it’s not really gonna affect the viewer in any way. It just simply gives them more time to write, make the scripts even better."



Announced at D23 this past summer, development on the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series was originally slated to be spearheaded by The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow and writer Hossein Amini. Whether they are retained in these roles following the delay remains to be seen.

