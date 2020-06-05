Could we see Hayden Christensen rejoin Star Wars prequels costar Ewan McGregor as a pre-Darth Vader Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series? Get some salt ready for this one...

Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his role as iconic Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+'s live-action Star Wars series, but could we also see Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker?

LRM is reporting that the Prequels star is currently in talks, but they don't know how big/small his part would be.

Of course, Anakin had already become Darth Vader by the time Kenobi left for Tatooine at the end of Revenge of the Sith, so if Christensen is involved it'll most likely be for a brief flashback sequence or even just a voice cameo. He did return for The Rise of Skywalker as one of the Jedi voices that spoke to Rey during the final battle, after all.

Apparently, the plan is for Lucasfilm to make this official at Star Wars Celebration (if it ever happens) along with Rosario Dawson being cast as Ahsoka Tano is the second season of The Mandalorian, but we have our doubts! Latino Review did have some clout when "Apex Scoop Predator" (lol) El Mayimbe was writing for them back in the day, but we'll just have to wait and see if their sources are right about this one.

Obi-Wan Kenobi recently halted production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but work is expected to resume fairly soon. The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow is on board to helm the series, which will consist of six hour-long installments.