No, Disney+'s OBI-WAN KENOBI Series Has NOT Been Canceled Before Shooting Even Starts

A lot of fans out there already believe that Lucasfilm is in desperate need of new leadership and this series not moving forward no doubt would have seen everyone calling for Kathleen Kennedy's head!



As of right now, we don't know what the plan is for the franchise on the big screen - Taika Waititi is reportedly being eyed for a movie but has a busy few years ahead of him - but things thankfully don't seem to be in trouble on the small one now that this particular rumour has been debunked.



How excited are you guys for Obi-Wan Kenobi?



Rey's "Boomerang" Lightsaber





The opening of the movie is very much the same but the Resistance can no longer communicate with the rest of the Galaxy as the First Order has found a way to block their transmissions.



The plan is still to attack the the planet - likely Coruscant - which the villains use as their base but it's now "the Jedi Spire of Osis" that Rey needs to reach in order to send out a message to the rest of the Galaxy rather than the old Jedi Temple. Kylo Ren, meanwhile, is on a mission to kill Rey so that he can finally fully embrace the Dark Side.



If you're on Twitter, you'll have likely noticed that there were rumblings last night that Disney and Lucasfilm may have pulled the plug on Obi-Wan Kenobi (the series which is currently in the works for Disney+). The news seemingly originated on a parody news account called "@DicsussingFilm" and social media's self proclaimed "scoopers" then spent the evening trying to confirm its validity.Well, they wasted their time because The Wrap has confirmed that the story is "totally inaccurate" and that the show is still moving forward as planned with no changes.Some sites actually ran stories claiming that Obi-Wan Kenobi had been cancelled but there's no truth to the matter and it was surprising to see a few seemingly legitimate reporters sharing silly cryptic Tweets adding further fuel to the fire with cryptic GIFs (which is becoming all too frequent these days and leading to a lot of misinformation doing the rounds).