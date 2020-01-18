No, Disney+'s OBI-WAN KENOBI Series Has NOT Been Canceled Before Shooting Even Starts

A lot of fans out there already believe that Lucasfilm is in desperate need of new leadership and this series not moving forward no doubt would have seen everyone calling for Kathleen Kennedy's head!



As of right now, we don't know what the plan is for the franchise on the big screen - Taika Waititi is reportedly being eyed for a movie but has a busy few years ahead of him - but things thankfully don't seem to be in trouble on the small one now that this particular rumour has been debunked.



How excited are you guys for Obi-Wan Kenobi?



Hit the "View List" button to delve into Colin Trevorrow's

final draft for Star Wars: Duel of the Fates!

Rey's "Boomerang" Lightsaber





The opening of the movie is very much the same but the Resistance can no longer communicate with the rest of the Galaxy as the First Order has found a way to block their transmissions.



The plan is still to attack the the planet - likely Coruscant - which the villains use as their base but it's now "the Jedi Spire of Osis" that Rey needs to reach in order to send out a message to the rest of the Galaxy rather than the old Jedi Temple. Kylo Ren, meanwhile, is on a mission to kill Rey so that he can finally fully embrace the Dark Side.



