OBI-WAN KENOBI: Original Story Plans For The Disney+ TV Series Have Been Revealed

Obi-Wan Kenobi is still coming to Disney+, but not without some big changes to how it was previously set to play out. Now, we have some fresh intel on what the original plan for the TV series was...

Originally, the plan was for Obi-Wan Kenobi to be a movie, but it later transitioned into a TV series, and a change of showrunners has both delayed the show and changed storyline plans.

Now, The Illuminderdi has shared some intel from Lucasfilm's original plans for the show. They've obtained a logline, and it definitely sounds like there were some big similarities to The Mandalorian.

"Tatooine, a desert planet where farmers work hard under the heat of two suns," it begins. "Meanwhile, they try to defend themselves and their loved ones from the marauders Tusken. A planet behind the edge of civilization. And a place where it would be unlikely to find a Jedi master, or an orphan child on whom the future of the entire galaxy weighs on its small shoulders."

It's somewhat vague, but it does sound as if original plans for Obi-Wan Kenobi called for the Jedi Master to protect the young Luke Skywalker in some way, and this lines up with reports that Star Wars Legend character A'Sharad Hett (a Jedi who became a Tusken Raider warlord) was set to appear.

There are definitely signs of some Western tropes here, and that's something we also saw from The Mandalorian, so a change in direction was no doubt necessary. Whereas Joby Harold was previously working on the series, Hossein Amini is now in charge of scripting duties for the show.

What are your thoughts on these original plans for Obi-Wan Kenobi?