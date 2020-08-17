OBI-WAN KENOBI Series Coming To Disney+ Could Start Production As Soon As Next Month

If a new report is to be believed, there are plans in place for production of Obi-Wan Kenobi to begin as soon as next month, and that could bode well for the highly anticipated Disney+ TV series...

Obi-Wan Kenobi is perhaps the most highly anticipated Star Wars TV series coming to Disney+, but it's not been an easy journey for the show thus far. Despite what proved to be false rumours indicating that Lucasfilm were planning to scrap the project, production was indefinitely delayed after the studio went back to the drawing board and decided to rewrite the scripts.

Now, it's thought the show will last only four episodes, with similarities to The Mandalorian reportedly the original issue. Deborah Chow is in charge, though, and that alone is a good sign.

Recently, star Ewan McGregor confirmed that he doesn't anticipate shooting starting until next year, but a new report from Making Star Wars indicates that production will officially start in September. They note that filming will actually begin next month as well, with a location previously used for The Mandalorian (referred to as the "train yard") set to be where things kick off for the show.

The site cautions that this could just be prep work, and that does seem more likely right now. However, this is where The Mandalorian filmed many of its outdoor shots, so the Southern California location is quite possibly going to be used for that exact same purpose for this spinoff series.

Of course, Obi-Wan Kenobi was slated to start shooting this month before COVID-19 delayed productions across the globe, so it is possible Lucasfilm has managed to get the Disney+ series back on track.

We'll have to wait and see, but a positive update like this is long overdue at this point.