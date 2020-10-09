OBI-WAN KENOBI Star Ewan McGregor Offers Production Update And Says The Show Will Have Only One Season

Ewan McGregor has shared a couple of updates on Obi-Wan Kenobi , confirming that the plan is for it to only last one season, while also mentioning when he believes the cameras will now start rolling...

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one Disney+ series that's really been through the wringer, with it going from a movie to TV show and then very nearly being scrapped altogether due to story similarities to The Mandalorian. Now, it's been overhauled, and the plan is for it to start shooting early next year.

That was reiterated by Ewan McGregor during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight when he told the site, "Spring next year we start. I'm really excited about it. It's gonna be great, I think."

The actor obviously couldn't say much, though it has recently been rumoured that it will include flashbacks to the events of The Clone Wars, with Hayden Christensen set to return as Anakin Skywalker. Darth Vader is also expected to play a role, with a chunk of the movie devoted to the Sith Lord wanting to hunt down his former Master for revenge after what happened on Mustafar.

As expected, Obi-Wan Kenobi is being eyed as a limited series with just the one season, so the time we spend with these characters will clearly be precious. "As I understand, it's a standalone season," McGregor pointed out. "We'll see. Who knows?"

Should the show prove to be a huge success, there are likely ways it could continue, and Star Wars fans definitely wouldn't say no to spending more time revisiting the Clone Wars in live-action!