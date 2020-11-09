OBI-WAN KENOBI Star Ewan McGregor On The Legacy Of The Prequels And Excitement For The Disney+ Series

Ewan McGregor has opened up about the legacy of the Star Wars prequels, while also sharing his excitement to work with Deborah Chow and the "Volume" tech on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ TV series...

Obi-Wan Kenobi is shaping up to be one of the best original series on its way to Disney+, and in a recent interview, Ewan McGregor agreed that the show has been "a long time coming." The last time he played the Jedi Master was in 2005's Revenge of the Sith, and it sounds like he's more excited for this than either that or when he reprised the role in Attack of the Clones.

"I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before," he revealed. "I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow [director, who also directed episodes of The Mandalorian], and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before."

McGregor later expressed an interest in getting to try out "The Volume," groundbreaking VFX technology first utilised by The Mandalorian. After reflecting on what things were like working on the Star Wars prequels, he added: "Now we're going to be able to really create stuff without swathes of green-screen and blue-screen, which becomes very tedious for the actor."

Talking of that trilogy, McGregor admitted that they weren't necessarily the best movies, but revealed how much love they get from fans who were children when they were released from 1999 - 2005.

"You know, our films weren't much liked when they came out, by my generation who loved the first ones," he recalls. "I think people of our generation wanted to feel the way they'd felt when they saw those first three movies when they were kids, and George [Lucas] wanted to take our ones in a different direction, he had a different idea. It was tricky at the time, I remember."

"But now, all these years later, I'm really aware of what our films meant to the generation they were made for, the children of that time. They really like them," McGregor continued. "I've met people who, they mean a lot to them, those films, more so than the original three, and I'm like, 'Are you kidding?'"

